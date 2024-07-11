ChargePoint Appoints Mansi Khetani As CFO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.(CHPT), a provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles, said on Thursday that it has appointed Mansi Khetani as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 9.

Khetani has been serving as interim CFO since November 2023 after Rex Jackson stepped down from his role.

She has been with ChargePoint since 2018, previously leading Financial Planning and Analysis before becoming interim CFO.

Khetani had earlier held senior corporate positions at Gainsight and Rocket Fuel, and senior investment banking positions at Piper Jaffray and Merrill Lynch.

