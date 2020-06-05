Markets
TM

Charged Up About Fuel Cell Vehicles in China, Toyota Forms New Joint Venture

Contributor
Scott Levine The Motley Fool
Published

While it's not a road that many automakers have traveled far down, Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) is driving ahead in the development of fuel cell vehicles. The company announced today that it has signed an agreement with five other companies to form a joint venture called United Fuel Cell System R&D (FCRD). Collectively, the six companies will leverage their prowess to develop fuel cell solutions for commercial vehicles in China, where the government is targeting 20% of vehicle sales to be new energy vehicles, including fuel cell vehicles, by 2025. 

Toyota will hold a 65% equity stake in the joint venture, which represents a total investment value of approximately 5 billion yen, or $46 million. According to Toyota, the joint venture will "engage in discussions to formulate product plans and create a single streamlined structure to develop a series of technologies from components including FC [fuel cell] stacks that satisfy performance needs in China and FC system controls that support those components, to vehicle installation."

A map of China

Image source: Getty Images.

China has high hopes that an increase in the number of alternative fuel vehicles will help the nation mitigate its environmental problems -- something the joint venture is acutely aware of. In a press release, Toyota states the joint venture "will support the proliferation of FCEVs [fuel cell electric vehicles] for the creation of a hydrogen-based society in China, and by promoting and developing FCEVs, will contribute to solving environmental issues including reducing CO2 emissions and curtailing air pollution."

The other companies participating in the joint venture are:

  • China FAW Corporation Limited
  • Dongfeng Motor Corporation 
  • Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. 
  • Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. 
  • Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd

Like Toyota, Ballard Power Systems, a leading provider of fuel cell solutions, has recognized the opportunity for commercial fuel cell vehicles in China, forming a joint venture with Weichai Power two years ago. And it appears that momentum is building. Last December, Ballard announced that it had received a $19.2 million purchase order from the joint venture related to a long-term membrane electrode assembly supply agreement.

10 stocks we like better than Toyota Motor
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Toyota Motor wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TM BLDP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular