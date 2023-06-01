Chardan Capital Upgrades Presto Automation (PRST)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Chardan Capital upgraded their outlook for Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.37% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Presto Automation is 4.34. The forecasts range from a low of 4.29 to a high of $4.46. The average price target represents an increase of 59.37% from its latest reported closing price of 2.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Presto Automation is 34MM, an increase of 16.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Presto Automation. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRST is 0.03%, a decrease of 48.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 4,479K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,448K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schechter Investment Advisors holds 1,194K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRST by 39.87% over the last quarter.

Silver Rock Financial holds 324K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 150K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chase Investment Counsel holds 69K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.