Chardan Capital Upgrades Ouster Inc - (OUST)

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Chardan Capital upgraded their outlook for Ouster Inc - (NYSE:OUST) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.09% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ouster Inc - is 9.41. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $18.38. The average price target represents an increase of 51.09% from its latest reported closing price of 6.23.

The projected annual revenue for Ouster Inc - is 106MM, an increase of 112.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ouster Inc -. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 16.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUST is 0.05%, an increase of 129.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 82.19% to 100,587K shares. The put/call ratio of OUST is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tao Capital Management holds 11,253K shares representing 28.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,163K shares representing 23.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,276K shares, representing an increase of 53.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 91.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,337K shares representing 16.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,205K shares, representing an increase of 49.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 100.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,071K shares representing 13.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares, representing an increase of 57.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 110.63% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 4,994K shares representing 12.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,122K shares, representing an increase of 57.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 105.50% over the last quarter.

Ouster Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release.

