Chardan Capital Upgrades Allurion Technologies (ALUR)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Chardan Capital upgraded their outlook for Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 206.00% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Allurion Technologies is $5.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 206.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allurion Technologies is 115MM, an increase of 569.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allurion Technologies. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALUR is 0.01%, an increase of 185.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 142.18% to 6,823K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 5,891K shares representing 47.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,543K shares , representing an increase of 56.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALUR by 13.02% over the last quarter.

Lunt Capital Management holds 167K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 162K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company.

Empery Asset Management holds 60K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heights Capital Management holds 60K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company.

