Chardan Capital Reiterates Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 216.72% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xilio Therapeutics is 9.94. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 216.72% from its latest reported closing price of 3.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xilio Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 2,805K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 2,759K shares representing 10.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,425K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RiverVest Venture Management holds 1,441K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 1,363K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Xilio Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xilio Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company is using its proprietary geographically precise solutions (GPS) platform to rapidly engineer novel molecules, including cytokines and other biologics, that are designed to optimize their therapeutic index. These molecules are designed to localize activity within the tumor microenvironment without systemic effect, resulting in the potential to achieve enhanced anti-tumor activity. Xilio is building a pipeline of wholly-owned, tumor-selective, GPS-enabled cytokine and checkpoint inhibitor product candidates, including XTX101, a tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody; XTX202, a tumor-selective IL-2; XTX301, a tumor-selective IL-12; and XTX401, a tumor-selective IL-15.

See all Xilio Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.