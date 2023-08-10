Chardan Capital Reiterates Solid Power Inc - (SLDP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Solid Power Inc - (NASDAQ:SLDP) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.21% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solid Power Inc - is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.21% from its latest reported closing price of 2.66.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Solid Power Inc - is 8MM, a decrease of 49.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solid Power Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLDP is 0.05%, an increase of 20.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.40% to 51,070K shares. The put/call ratio of SLDP is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Kim holds 5,000K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Riverstone Holdings holds 4,738K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,390K shares, representing a decrease of 77.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 30.29% over the last quarter.
Fairhaven Wealth Management holds 4,262K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Invesco holds 3,608K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,760K shares, representing a decrease of 31.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 92.08% over the last quarter.
PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 3,348K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,301K shares, representing a decrease of 28.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 28.09% over the last quarter.
Solid Power Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Solid Power is an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte. As a result, Solid Power's all-solid-state battery cells are expected to be safer and more stable across a broad temperature range, provide an increase in energy density compared to the best available rechargeable battery cells, enable less expensive, more energy-dense battery pack designs and be compatible with traditional lithium-ion manufacturing processes.
Additional reading:
- Amendment to Interim CEO Agreement, dated August 7, 2023, between Solid Power, Inc. and David B. Jansen.
- Press Release, dated August 8, 2023.
- SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS REFLECT CONTINUED STRONG EXECUTION
- Solid Power, Inc. Outside Director Compensation Policy.
- Solid Power Appoints Two New Directors to the Board, Adding Financial, Human Resources, and Information Technology Expertise
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.