Chardan Capital Reiterates Solid Power Inc - (SLDP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Solid Power Inc - (NASDAQ:SLDP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solid Power Inc - is 4.46. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 115.58% from its latest reported closing price of 2.07.

The projected annual revenue for Solid Power Inc - is 8MM, a decrease of 41.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solid Power Inc -. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 7.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLDP is 0.04%, a decrease of 62.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.89% to 56,997K shares. The put/call ratio of SLDP is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Riverstone Holdings holds 8,390K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,875K shares, representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 53.48% over the last quarter.

Kim holds 5,000K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,760K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,939K shares, representing an increase of 38.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 99.99% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 4,301K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares, representing an increase of 43.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Fairhaven Wealth Management holds 4,262K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Solid Power Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solid Power is an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte. As a result, Solid Power's all-solid-state battery cells are expected to be safer and more stable across a broad temperature range, provide an increase in energy density compared to the best available rechargeable battery cells, enable less expensive, more energy-dense battery pack designs and be compatible with traditional lithium-ion manufacturing processes.

