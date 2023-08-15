Chardan Capital Reiterates Senti Biosciences (SNTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 419.08% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Senti Biosciences is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 419.08% from its latest reported closing price of 0.79.
The projected annual revenue for Senti Biosciences is 3MM, a decrease of 30.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.66.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Senti Biosciences. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNTI is 0.02%, a decrease of 26.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 14,807K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
NEA Management Company holds 4,700K shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,426K shares, representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNTI by 13.26% over the last quarter.
Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,393K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNTI by 51.86% over the last quarter.
ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 1,842K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNTI by 37.55% over the last quarter.
ARK Investment Management holds 1,830K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNTI by 50.74% over the last quarter.
PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,314K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNTI by 20.97% over the last quarter.
