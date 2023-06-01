Chardan Capital Reiterates PLBY Group (PLBY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 175.83% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PLBY Group is 4.16. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 175.83% from its latest reported closing price of 1.51.

The projected annual revenue for PLBY Group is 309MM, an increase of 23.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in PLBY Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLBY is 0.41%, a decrease of 5.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.56% to 30,484K shares. The put/call ratio of PLBY is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rizvi Traverse Management holds 14,312K shares representing 19.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,688K shares, representing an increase of 25.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 0.86% over the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 2,581K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares, representing an increase of 29.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 82.58% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,323K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 991K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares, representing an increase of 29.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 29,379,225.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 970K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

