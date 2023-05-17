Chardan Capital Reiterates Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 466.32% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Outlook Therapeutics is 6.74. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 466.32% from its latest reported closing price of 1.19.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Outlook Therapeutics is 4MM, a decrease of 30.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outlook Therapeutics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTLK is 0.01%, a decrease of 61.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 28,822K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,490K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 2,538K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares, representing an increase of 18.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 14.93% over the last quarter.
IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,506K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 16.27% over the last quarter.
LVW Advisors holds 1,734K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,321K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 14.29% over the last quarter.
Outlook Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating a range of retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, China and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway, initially for wet AMD.
Key filings for this company:
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K/A (Amendment No. 1) ☒ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 ☐TRANSITION REPOR
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.