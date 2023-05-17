Chardan Capital Reiterates Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 466.32% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Outlook Therapeutics is 6.74. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 466.32% from its latest reported closing price of 1.19.

The projected annual revenue for Outlook Therapeutics is 4MM, a decrease of 30.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outlook Therapeutics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTLK is 0.01%, a decrease of 61.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 28,822K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,490K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,538K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares, representing an increase of 18.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 14.93% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,506K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 16.27% over the last quarter.

LVW Advisors holds 1,734K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,321K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 14.29% over the last quarter.

Outlook Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating a range of retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, China and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway, initially for wet AMD.

Key filings for this company:

