Chardan Capital Reiterates Orchestra BioMed Holdings (OBIO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Orchestra BioMed Holdings (NASDAQ:OBIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 265.78% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orchestra BioMed Holdings is 20.74. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 265.78% from its latest reported closing price of 5.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Orchestra BioMed Holdings is 4MM, an increase of 27.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orchestra BioMed Holdings. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 325.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBIO is 0.21%, an increase of 1,274.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 914.23% to 10,077K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 5,119K shares representing 14.32% ownership of the company.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,278K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 681K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBIO by 80.92% over the last quarter.

PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund holds 524K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company.

SHSSX - Blackrock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio Institutional holds 262K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.