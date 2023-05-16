Chardan Capital Reiterates Orchestra BioMed Holdings (OBIO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Orchestra BioMed Holdings (NASDAQ:OBIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.24% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orchestra BioMed Holdings is 19.04. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 9.24% from its latest reported closing price of 17.43.

The projected annual revenue for Orchestra BioMed Holdings is 4MM, an increase of 27.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orchestra BioMed Holdings. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 480.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 5,119K shares representing 14.32% ownership of the company.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,278K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 681K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBIO by 19.81% over the last quarter.

SHSSX - Blackrock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio Institutional holds 262K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company.

Boxer Capital holds 250K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company.

