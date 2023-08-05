Chardan Capital Reiterates Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.21% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omega Therapeutics is 11.95. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 135.21% from its latest reported closing price of 5.08.

The projected annual revenue for Omega Therapeutics is 1MM, a decrease of 78.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omega Therapeutics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 19.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMGA is 0.22%, an increase of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.92% to 50,335K shares. The put/call ratio of OMGA is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 29,226K shares representing 53.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,902K shares, representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMGA by 26.91% over the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 3,512K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares, representing an increase of 24.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMGA by 40.90% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,533K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,274K shares, representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMGA by 25.25% over the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1,857K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,576K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMGA by 11.40% over the last quarter.

