Chardan Capital Reiterates Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.04% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omega Therapeutics is 12.97. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 47.04% from its latest reported closing price of 8.82.

The projected annual revenue for Omega Therapeutics is 1MM, a decrease of 75.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omega Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMGA is 0.21%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 42,687K shares. The put/call ratio of OMGA is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 25,902K shares representing 47.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 2,647K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,274K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1,857K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,479K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares, representing an increase of 14.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMGA by 10.19% over the last quarter.

