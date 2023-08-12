Chardan Capital Reiterates Nuvve Holding (NVVE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 381.40% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nuvve Holding is 2.55. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 381.40% from its latest reported closing price of 0.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvve Holding is 30MM, an increase of 424.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvve Holding. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVVE is 0.00%, a decrease of 32.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 2,887K shares. The put/call ratio of NVVE is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 729K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVVE by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Yaupon Capital Management holds 480K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares, representing a decrease of 32.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVVE by 39.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 234K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 178K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 139K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuvve Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuvve is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Its mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Nuvve’s Grid Integrated Vehicle, GIVe™, platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through intelligent, bidirectional charging solutions. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has launched successful V2G projects on five continents and is deploying commercial services worldwide by developing partnerships with utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle fleets

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.