Chardan Capital Reiterates Li-Cycle Holdings Corp - (LICY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp - (NYSE:LICY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.81% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp - is 7.59. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 25.81% from its latest reported closing price of 6.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp - is 130MM, an increase of 317.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LICY is 0.38%, an increase of 151.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 81,746K shares. The put/call ratio of LICY is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Covalis Capital Llp holds 12,472K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,213K shares, representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 55.94% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 7,277K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,728K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 6,815K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,123K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 25.69% over the last quarter.

Covalis holds 3,274K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares, representing a decrease of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 41.31% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,942K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 15.52% over the last quarter.

Li-Cycle Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s sponsor is an affiliate of Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P., an investment firm that focuses on opportunities in the North American energy space in partnership with best-in-class management teams.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.