Chardan Capital Reiterates Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 157.14% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gain Therapeutics is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 157.14% from its latest reported closing price of 3.57.

The projected annual revenue for Gain Therapeutics is 4MM, an increase of 6,286.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gain Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 13.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GANX is 0.03%, a decrease of 26.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.82% to 1,488K shares. The put/call ratio of GANX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenlight Capital holds 547K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. holds 123K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 21.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 94K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 48.99% over the last quarter.

CM Management holds 90K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 70K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 78.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 308.84% over the last quarter.

Gain Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

