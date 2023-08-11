Chardan Capital Reiterates Femasys (FEMY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,720.17% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Femasys is 7.90. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 1,720.17% from its latest reported closing price of 0.43.

The projected annual revenue for Femasys is 2MM, an increase of 33.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Femasys. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEMY is 0.04%, an increase of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.85% to 1,239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CM Management holds 241K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clear Creek Financial Management holds 223K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEMY by 56.82% over the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 213K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEMY by 58.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 128K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tri Locum Partners holds 126K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing an increase of 18.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEMY by 12.32% over the last quarter.

