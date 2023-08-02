Chardan Capital Reiterates Energy Vault Holdings (NRGV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.48% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Vault Holdings is 6.78. The forecasts range from a low of 1.77 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 102.48% from its latest reported closing price of 3.35.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Vault Holdings is 571MM, an increase of 399.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Vault Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRGV is 0.07%, a decrease of 38.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.14% to 50,857K shares. The put/call ratio of NRGV is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 18,536K shares representing 13.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,829K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,392K shares, representing an increase of 9.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 28.18% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 4,646K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,356K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 42.05% over the last quarter.

SailingStone Capital Partners holds 4,330K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,953K shares, representing an increase of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 40.45% over the last quarter.

RSNRX - Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds 2,593K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares, representing an increase of 13.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Energy Vault Holdings Background Information

Energy Vault Holdings Background Information

Energy Vault is a Swiss-based, global energy storage company specializing in gravity and kinetic energy based, long-duration energy storage products.

