Chardan Capital Reiterates Dragonfly Energy Holdings (DFLI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Dragonfly Energy Holdings (NASDAQ:DFLI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 414.86% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dragonfly Energy Holdings is 9.01. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 414.86% from its latest reported closing price of 1.75.

The projected annual revenue for Dragonfly Energy Holdings is 176MM, an increase of 102.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 675K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EHP Funds holds 544K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 518K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares, representing a decrease of 10.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFLI by 73.66% over the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 450K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFLI by 76.69% over the last quarter.

HGC Investment Management holds 402K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares, representing a decrease of 10.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFLI by 56.16% over the last quarter.

