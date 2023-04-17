Chardan Capital Reiterates CleanSpark (CLSK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.23% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CleanSpark is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 85.23% from its latest reported closing price of $4.13.

The projected annual revenue for CleanSpark is $228MM, an increase of 86.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SNS Financial Group holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NFTZ - Defiance Digital Revolution ETF holds 73K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 45.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 67.64% over the last quarter.

Arete Wealth Advisors holds 34K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 36.82% over the last quarter.

QUANTITATIVE MASTER SERIES LLC - Master Small Cap Index Series holds 77K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 16.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 26.57% over the last quarter.

PJARX - SmallCap Value Fund II R-3 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 24.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 29.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in CleanSpark. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLSK is 0.25%, an increase of 42.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.90% to 28,164K shares. The put/call ratio of CLSK is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cleanspark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software and controls technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. We have a suite of software solutions that provide end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. Our offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, and software consulting services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary ATL Data Centers LLC, CleanSpark owns and operates a data center that provides customers with traditional on-site and cloud-based data center services. The Company also owns and operates a fleet of over 3,400 ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) Bitcoin miners producing over 200 PH/s in mining capacity. Capacity is expected to increase to over 300 PH/s in mining capacity in early 2021. CleanSpark plans to apply its technologies with a goal of mining bitcoins at the lowest energy prices in the United States .

