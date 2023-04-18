Chardan Capital Reiterates Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Chardan Capital reiterated coverage of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.47% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anixa Biosciences is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 137.47% from its latest reported closing price of $4.51.

The projected annual revenue for Anixa Biosciences is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

International Assets Investment Management holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 98K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIX by 18.85% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 166K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CoreCap Advisors holds 36K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIX by 71,051.18% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anixa Biosciences. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIX is 0.88%, an increase of 17,134.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.62% to 3,930K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Anixa Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anixa Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a Covid-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a vaccine to prevent breast cancer, and specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most deadly form of the disease, and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against specific proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization.

