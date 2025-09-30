Chardan Capital Maintains Zura Bio (ZURA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Zura Bio (NasdaqCM:ZURA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 354.85% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zura Bio is $13.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 354.85% from its latest reported closing price of $2.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zura Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zura Bio. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 10.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURA is 0.03%, an increase of 54.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.51% to 35,901K shares. The put/call ratio of ZURA is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 4,861K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,660K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares , representing an increase of 44.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURA by 30.29% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 4,631K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,023K shares , representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURA by 33.91% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 3,170K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pfizer holds 2,970K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

