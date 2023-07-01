Chardan Capital Maintains Wallbox N.V - (WBX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Wallbox N.V - (NYSE:WBX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.57% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wallbox N.V - is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 130.57% from its latest reported closing price of 3.54.

The projected annual revenue for Wallbox N.V - is 346MM, an increase of 140.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wallbox N.V -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBX is 0.03%, a decrease of 54.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 14,332K shares. The put/call ratio of WBX is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,916K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,917K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBX by 58.25% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 3,608K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,158K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares, representing a decrease of 45.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBX by 91.73% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,088K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,143K shares, representing a decrease of 50.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBX by 55.77% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 991K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBX by 66.48% over the last quarter.

Wallbox N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users’ relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 700 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

