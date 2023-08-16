Chardan Capital Maintains Valens Semiconductor (VLN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 148.78% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valens Semiconductor is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 148.78% from its latest reported closing price of 2.46.

The projected annual revenue for Valens Semiconductor is 113MM, an increase of 19.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valens Semiconductor. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLN is 0.46%, a decrease of 59.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 46.04% to 17,330K shares. The put/call ratio of VLN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vintage Ventures Advisors holds 2,317K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares, representing an increase of 31.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLN by 61.81% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 2,240K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing an increase of 63.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLN by 73.22% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 1,623K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 1,209K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares, representing a decrease of 47.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLN by 85.30% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,176K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLN by 18.96% over the last quarter.

Valens Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valens is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. Valens' Emmy® award-winning HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional audio-video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are on the road in vehicles around the world. The underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for MIPI A-PHY, the global standard for automotive connectivity. Founded in 2006, Valens is based in Hod Hasharon, Israel, with offices in the US, Europe and Asia.

