Chardan Capital Maintains Urgent.ly (ULY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Urgent.ly (NasdaqCM:ULY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 374.90% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Urgent.ly is $11.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 374.90% from its latest reported closing price of $2.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Urgent.ly is 248MM, an increase of 88.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urgent.ly. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 17.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULY is 0.00%, an increase of 61.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 70.86% to 228K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mithaq Capital SPC holds 99K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Highbridge Capital Management holds 69K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 16K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 97.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULY by 187.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.