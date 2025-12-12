Chardan Capital Maintains Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Tenaya Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:TNYA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,131.34% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tenaya Therapeutics is $10.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1,131.34% from its latest reported closing price of $0.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tenaya Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenaya Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 15.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNYA is 0.13%, an increase of 129.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 35,911K shares. The put/call ratio of TNYA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Column Group holds 9,400K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,505K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares , representing an increase of 84.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 1,450.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,881K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,881K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 4.34% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,796K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares , representing an increase of 58.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 131.38% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,678K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares , representing a decrease of 9.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 139.38% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

