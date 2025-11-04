Chardan Capital Maintains Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Solid Biosciences (NasdaqGS:SLDB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 266.28% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Solid Biosciences is $16.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 266.28% from its latest reported closing price of $4.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Solid Biosciences is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solid Biosciences. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 6.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLDB is 0.11%, an increase of 46.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.95% to 86,625K shares. The put/call ratio of SLDB is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 11,907K shares representing 15.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 7,912K shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 7,416K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,729K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 5,811K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,330K shares , representing an increase of 25.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDB by 78.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.