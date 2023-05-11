Chardan Capital Maintains Senti Biosciences (SNTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 353.19% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Senti Biosciences is 4.42. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 353.19% from its latest reported closing price of 0.98.

The projected annual revenue for Senti Biosciences is 3MM, a decrease of 36.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Senti Biosciences. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 14.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNTI is 0.03%, a decrease of 21.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.94% to 14,692K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 4,426K shares representing 10.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,430K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNTI by 26.91% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,554K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,015K shares, representing a decrease of 12.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNTI by 43.53% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 1,908K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNTI by 20.93% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 1,901K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNTI by 34.47% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,315K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares, representing a decrease of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNTI by 40.15% over the last quarter.

