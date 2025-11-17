Chardan Capital Maintains SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of SAB Biotherapeutics (NasdaqCM:SABS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 157.43% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for SAB Biotherapeutics is $9.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 157.43% from its latest reported closing price of $3.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SAB Biotherapeutics is 35MM, an increase of 30,069.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAB Biotherapeutics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABS is 0.07%, an increase of 2,313.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,296.63% to 28,098K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 11,420K shares.

Commodore Capital holds 4,402K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,402K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Woodline Partners holds 2,851K shares.

Sessa Capital IM holds 2,198K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares , representing an increase of 79.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABS by 343.83% over the last quarter.

