Chardan Capital Maintains Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals is 52.45. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 149.74% from its latest reported closing price of 21.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Pharmaceuticals is 22MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCKT is 0.21%, an increase of 23.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.20% to 80,743K shares. The put/call ratio of RCKT is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 17,688K shares representing 21.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,803K shares, representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,507K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,478K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 3,396K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,532K shares, representing an increase of 25.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 72.82% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 2,906K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,653K shares, representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 30.42% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,838K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares, representing an increase of 12.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 19.66% over the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies that correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The Company's platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD) a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia, and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO), a bone marrow-derived disorder. Rocket's first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition.

See all Rocket Pharmaceuticals regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.