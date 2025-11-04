Stocks
Chardan Capital Maintains ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Buy Recommendation

November 04, 2025 — 07:12 pm EST

November 04, 2025

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NasdaqCM:PRQR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 286.53% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 286.53% from its latest reported closing price of $2.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 17MM, a decrease of 1.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProQR Therapeutics N.V.. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 12.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRQR is 0.16%, an increase of 73.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 40,416K shares. PRQR / ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PRQR is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,602K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,102K shares , representing a decrease of 22.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRQR by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Privium Fund Management B.V. holds 4,998K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,998K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRQR by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 3,500K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,285K shares , representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRQR by 133.86% over the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 2,075K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRQR by 98.67% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,850K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

