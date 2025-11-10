Chardan Capital Maintains Prime Medicine (PRME) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Prime Medicine (NasdaqGM:PRME) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.73% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prime Medicine is $6.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 97.73% from its latest reported closing price of $3.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prime Medicine is 2MM, a decrease of 65.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prime Medicine. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRME is 0.08%, an increase of 62.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.16% to 73,345K shares. The put/call ratio of PRME is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 16,562K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,062K shares , representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 118.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,485K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,143K shares , representing an increase of 36.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 85.44% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 4,640K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares , representing an increase of 49.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 305.04% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,630K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares , representing an increase of 56.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 371.51% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,570K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares , representing an increase of 63.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 238.85% over the last quarter.

