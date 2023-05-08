Chardan Capital Maintains Ocugen (OCGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 586.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ocugen is 4.93. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 586.82% from its latest reported closing price of 0.72.

The projected annual revenue for Ocugen is 31MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocugen. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCGN is 0.01%, a decrease of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.60% to 93,948K shares. The put/call ratio of OCGN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 23,865K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,120K shares, representing an increase of 11.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 29.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,504K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,100K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,602K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 26.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,144K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,806K shares, representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 26.44% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,767K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,132K shares, representing an increase of 16.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Ocugen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Its breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug - "one to many" and its novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. The Company is co-developing Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN™ vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. market.

