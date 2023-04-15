Chardan Capital Maintains Ocugen (OCGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 516.09% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ocugen is $4.93. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 516.09% from its latest reported closing price of $0.80.

The projected annual revenue for Ocugen is $31MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JESIX - Small Cap Index Trust NAV holds 47K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 164K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 16.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 14.28% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 362K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares, representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 36.05% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 35.69% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,423K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocugen. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCGN is 0.01%, a decrease of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.35% to 95,302K shares. The put/call ratio of OCGN is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ocugen Background Information

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Its breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug - "one to many" and its novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. The Company is co-developing Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN™ vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. market.

