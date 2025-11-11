Chardan Capital Maintains MeiraGTx Holdings (MGTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of MeiraGTx Holdings (NasdaqGS:MGTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 228.92% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for MeiraGTx Holdings is $28.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 228.92% from its latest reported closing price of $8.55 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MeiraGTx Holdings is 65MM, an increase of 70.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in MeiraGTx Holdings. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGTX is 0.32%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.99% to 67,699K shares. The put/call ratio of MGTX is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 12,626K shares representing 15.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,581K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGTX by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Sanofi holds 12,198K shares representing 15.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 6,641K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,035K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,635K shares , representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGTX by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 4,587K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,692K shares , representing an increase of 19.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGTX by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.