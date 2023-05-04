Chardan Capital Maintains Li-Cycle Holdings Corp - (LICY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp - (NYSE:LICY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp - is 8.38. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 87.86% from its latest reported closing price of 4.46.

The projected annual revenue for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp - is 130MM, an increase of 265.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LICY is 0.15%, a decrease of 49.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 79,859K shares. The put/call ratio of LICY is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Covalis Capital Llp holds 11,213K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,629K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 10.99% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 7,728K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,529K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 16.57% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 6,123K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,346K shares, representing an increase of 29.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Covalis holds 3,579K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 111.29% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,147K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,013K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 15.37% over the last quarter.

Li-Cycle Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s sponsor is an affiliate of Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P., an investment firm that focuses on opportunities in the North American energy space in partnership with best-in-class management teams.

