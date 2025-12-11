Chardan Capital Maintains Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Lexeo Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:LXEO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.37% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lexeo Therapeutics is $19.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 103.37% from its latest reported closing price of $9.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lexeo Therapeutics is 2MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lexeo Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXEO is 0.05%, an increase of 29.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.47% to 51,393K shares. The put/call ratio of LXEO is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,106K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,684K shares , representing an increase of 39.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXEO by 154.24% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 4,425K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 3,914K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,009K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXEO by 35.70% over the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 3,871K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,589K shares , representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXEO by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,719K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXEO by 32.75% over the last quarter.

