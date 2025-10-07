Chardan Capital Maintains Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Lexeo Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:LXEO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.16% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lexeo Therapeutics is $17.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 113.16% from its latest reported closing price of $8.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lexeo Therapeutics is 2MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lexeo Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXEO is 0.07%, an increase of 58.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.86% to 44,524K shares. The put/call ratio of LXEO is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 4,425K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares , representing an increase of 78.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXEO by 369.36% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 4,009K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,684K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,558K shares , representing a decrease of 23.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXEO by 75.79% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,608K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares , representing an increase of 24.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXEO by 40.52% over the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 3,589K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares , representing an increase of 58.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXEO by 301.83% over the last quarter.

