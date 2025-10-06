Chardan Capital Maintains Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Kodiak Sciences (NasdaqGM:KOD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.19% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kodiak Sciences is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 44.19% from its latest reported closing price of $14.62 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kodiak Sciences is 220MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kodiak Sciences. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOD is 0.03%, an increase of 25.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 44,642K shares. The put/call ratio of KOD is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 17,310K shares representing 32.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,056K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares , representing an increase of 35.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 87.59% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,970K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 1.66% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 1,267K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 1,146K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.