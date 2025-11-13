Chardan Capital Maintains Kodiak AI (KDK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Kodiak AI (NasdaqGM:KDK) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kodiak AI. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 128.57% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of KDK is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 920K shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 618K shares.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 618K shares.

UBS Group holds 155K shares.

Geode Capital Management holds 147K shares.

