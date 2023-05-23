Chardan Capital Maintains Immunovant (IMVT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.75% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immunovant is 25.35. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 6.75% from its latest reported closing price of 23.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Immunovant is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunovant. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 8.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMVT is 0.17%, a decrease of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.09% to 64,135K shares. The put/call ratio of IMVT is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 7,433K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,710K shares, representing a decrease of 30.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 34.57% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 3,694K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,373K shares, representing a decrease of 45.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 101.83% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,561K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 2,500K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares, representing a decrease of 26.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 15.28% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,228K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 105.95% over the last quarter.

Immunovant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401, a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.