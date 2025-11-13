Chardan Capital Maintains Immuneering (IMRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Immuneering (NasdaqGM:IMRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 163.33% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Immuneering is $16.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 163.33% from its latest reported closing price of $6.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Immuneering is 16MM, an increase of 3,533,746.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immuneering. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 25.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMRX is 0.22%, an increase of 337.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 293.17% to 19,149K shares. The put/call ratio of IMRX is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanofi holds 2,709K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 723K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 550K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 514K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares , representing an increase of 55.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 124.05% over the last quarter.

Monashee Investment Management holds 300K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company.

