Chardan Capital Maintains Immuneering (IMRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Immuneering (NasdaqGM:IMRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.20% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Immuneering is $13.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 63.20% from its latest reported closing price of $8.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Immuneering is 16MM, an increase of 3,533,746.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immuneering. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMRX is 0.10%, an increase of 97.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.88% to 4,061K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 723K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 574K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares , representing a decrease of 40.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 31.48% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 289K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southport Management, L.l.c. holds 245K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 230K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 6.92% over the last quarter.

