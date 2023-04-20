Chardan Capital Maintains Immuneering Corp (IMRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immuneering Corp is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.33% from its latest reported closing price of $12.93.

The projected annual revenue for Immuneering Corp is $0MM, a decrease of 44.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Td Asset Management holds 147K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 77.62% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 23K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 41.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 169K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 68.75% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 66.69% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,295K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 65.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immuneering Corp. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 8.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMRX is 0.03%, a decrease of 56.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 11,955K shares.

