Chardan Capital Maintains Immuneering Corp (IMRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immuneering Corp is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.33% from its latest reported closing price of $12.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Immuneering Corp is $0MM, a decrease of 44.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 157K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 68.78% over the last quarter.

BIB - ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 9.09% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 66.69% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 35K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 838K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 67.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immuneering Corp. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 8.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMRX is 0.03%, a decrease of 56.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 11,955K shares.

See all Immuneering Corp regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.