Chardan Capital Maintains Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.33% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gain Therapeutics is 9.12. The forecasts range from a low of 5.81 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 76.33% from its latest reported closing price of 5.17.

The projected annual revenue for Gain Therapeutics is 4MM, an increase of 2,367.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gain Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GANX is 0.04%, an increase of 5.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 1,350K shares. The put/call ratio of GANX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenlight Capital holds 547K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. holds 123K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 21.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 94K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 48.99% over the last quarter.

CM Management holds 90K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing a decrease of 22.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 25.46% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 60K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 36.18% over the last quarter.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

