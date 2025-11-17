Chardan Capital Maintains Forte Biosciences (FBRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Forte Biosciences (NasdaqCM:FBRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 273.48% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Forte Biosciences is $53.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 273.48% from its latest reported closing price of $14.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Forte Biosciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forte Biosciences. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 46.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBRX is 0.76%, an increase of 9.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.63% to 11,681K shares. The put/call ratio of FBRX is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 1,636K shares representing 13.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRX by 34.12% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,635K shares representing 13.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares , representing an increase of 34.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRX by 18.30% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,404K shares representing 11.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,395K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRX by 58.76% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,197K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tybourne Capital Management holds 787K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

