Chardan Capital Maintains EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 427.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is 32.35. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 427.71% from its latest reported closing price of 6.13.

The projected annual revenue for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is 34MM, a decrease of 14.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYPT is 0.06%, a decrease of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 33,109K shares. The put/call ratio of EYPT is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 5,778K shares representing 16.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,775K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 82.00% over the last quarter.

Essex Woodlands Management holds 4,191K shares representing 12.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,395K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,348K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,371K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,016K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. EYP-1901 leverages a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint's proprietary Durasert® sustained release technology with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Vorolanib provided clear efficacy signals in two prior human trials in wet AMD as an orally delivered therapy with no significant ocular adverse events. EYP-1901 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial initially targeting treatment of wet AMD, with the potential for additional indications in diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.

Key filings for this company:

